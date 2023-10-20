Israel vows to end ‘responsibility for life’ in Gaza, shares 3-phase offensive. Top updates

Israel has decided to completely end its responsibility over Gaza Strip while outlining three-phase offensive against the Islamist group Hamas which launched a deadly attack on October 7.

Israeli soldiers chat as they take position outside Kibbutz Beeri near the border with the Gaza Strip.(AFP)

A rigid blockade has been enforced on the coastal enclave of the Palestinian National Authority since 2007 right after Hamas took control of the region.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant briefed Knesset, the country's legislature, about the campaign against Gaza in phases.

Here are some important updates on Israel-Hamas war:

Israeli military officials said the war, which entered the 14th day, would be carried out for ‘long’ which will involved a ‘difficult’ and ‘intense’ fighting. While giving out details of Gaza campaign, Gallant said the first phase of its offensive includes the ongoing military operation meant to destroy Hamas's infrastructure; second phase will include ‘operations at lower intensity’ eliminating ‘pockets of resistance’; whereas, the third wil involve “the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza strip, and the establishment of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a group of soldiers near Gaza border in order to boost their morale. “All of Israel is behind you and we are going to heavily strike our enemies so that we can achieve victory,” the Israel PM was quoted as saying by Times of Israel. Mabduh Shaalabi, a senior Hamas security official, was killed in a joint operation by the Israel Defence Force and its naval forces. The head of IDF Southern Command said this war ‘was forced on us’ and that the ground offensive would be ‘long and intense’. "But we stopped them and we are striking them heavily,” senior official Finkelman told the soldiers in Gaza border. As the war entered the 14th day, the death toll in both Gaza and Israel topped over 5,500. Over 12,400 Palestinians are injured and more than 4,800 Israelis are injured. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman called for the establishment of Palestian State based on 1967 borders. “The conditions must be created for the return of stability and the achievement of lasting peace that will ensure a just solution to establish a Palestinian state within 1967 borders in order to achieve security and prosperity for all," the Crown Prince said. In a travel advisory to its citizens, Russia urged to refrain from travelling to Israel and Lebanon. US President Joe Biden urged Americans to get behind millions of dollars for spending on allies Israel and Ukraine. In an address 20 hours after returning from Israel, Biden drew parallel between Israel-Hamas war and Russia-Ukraine conflict and said both Hamas and Russia wanted to ‘annihilate a neighbouring democracy’. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing where he pointed out the importance of moving the aid trucks into the besieged Palestinian enclave amid the raging humanitarian crisis.

