Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: UN prepares to vote today on ceasefire resolution
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel Defence Forces will use two crossings to help screen humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas entered its second month, with the UN General Assembly on Tuesday preparing to vote on a non-binding resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza – a call that the council has so far failed to make.
The United States, one of only five permanent members of the Security Council, used its veto on Friday to halt a draft text calling for a ceasefire, the latest sign of impasse. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a looming "complete breakdown of public order" in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Many countries and human rights organisations deplored last Friday's Security Council failure, and Guterres on Sunday described the Council's authority and credibility as "undermined."
Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said Israel is increasing the speed at which humanitarian aid is inspected and sent into Gaza and will be using two crossings to help screen humanitarian aid for Gaza.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing around 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. In a retaliatory move, Israel swore to annihilate Hamas. Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's bombardment has so far killed more than 18,000 Gazans.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 09:26 AM
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will 'take time'
Israel’s defense minister on Monday pushed back against international calls to wrap up the country’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, saying the current phase of the operation against the Hamas militant group will “take time.”
Yoav Gallant, a member of Israel’s three-man war cabinet, remained unswayed by a growing chorus of criticism over the widespread damage and heavy civilian death toll caused by the two-month military campaign. The U.N. secretary-general and leading Arab states have called for an immediate cease-fire. The United States has urged Israel to reduce civilian casualties, though it has provided unwavering diplomatic and military support.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 09:12 AM
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Cruise missile from Yemen strikes tanker ship, say US officials
A land-based cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial tanker vessel, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, two U.S. defence officials told Reuters on Monday.
The attack on the tanker STRINDA took place about 60 nautical miles (111km) north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait about 2100 GMT, one of officials said. The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Mason was there and provided aid, the officials said.
The second official said the STRINDA was moving under its own power in the hours after the attack.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 08:57 AM
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'
Israel pressed on with its bombing of Gaza on Tuesday after saying its campaign to destroy Hamas has left the Palestinian militant group on the "the verge of dissolution".
Humanitarian leaders fear the besieged territory will soon be overwhelmed by disease and starvation, and are piling diplomatic pressure on Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians.
Fierce fighting raged on Tuesday, with Hamas saying clashes had taken place in central Gaza and witnesses reporting deadly Israeli strikes in the south of the territory.
Strikes on Monday targeted Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, now the epicentre of the fighting, as well as Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt where tens of thousands of people are seeking shelter.