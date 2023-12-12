Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: UN prepares to vote today on ceasefire resolution

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas entered its second month, with the UN General Assembly on Tuesday preparing to vote on a non-binding resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza – a call that the council has so far failed to make.

A picture taken from the Palestinian city of Rafah shows smoke billowing near the Egyptian border, in the southern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli strike.(AFP)

The United States, one of only five permanent members of the Security Council, used its veto on Friday to halt a draft text calling for a ceasefire, the latest sign of impasse. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a looming "complete breakdown of public order" in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Many countries and human rights organisations deplored last Friday's Security Council failure, and Guterres on Sunday described the Council's authority and credibility as "undermined."

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said Israel is increasing the speed at which humanitarian aid is inspected and sent into Gaza and will be using two crossings to help screen humanitarian aid for Gaza.

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing around 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. In a retaliatory move, Israel swore to annihilate Hamas. Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's bombardment has so far killed more than 18,000 Gazans.