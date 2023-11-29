Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: More hostages due to release amid efforts to extend truce
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The final 24 hours of the extended agreement begins later Wednesday, with one more exchange of hostages for prisoners expected.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and the terror group Hamas entered its 54th day on Wednesday, with a ceasefire currently being observed by the two sides. The truce, which came into effect on November 24, was further extended by 2 days till Wednesday, with mediators pushing for a more "sustainable" ceasefire.
After a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, a new group of 12 hostages was freed from Gaza on Tuesday, with 30 Palestinians released by Israel. The final day of the extended agreement begins later Wednesday, with one more exchange of hostages for prisoners expected, but mediator Qatar said it was hoping for a more durable arrangement.
So far, 60 Israeli hostages have been freed from Gaza under the terms of the deal, with a Russian-Israeli, 20 Thai and one Filipino freed outside the scope of the agreement. In return, 180 Palestinian prisoners -- all women and minors -- have been released.
The ongoing truce marks the first break in the war that began on October 7.
October 7 attacks:
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing hundreds of innocent Israelis, beheaded babies, raped women and abducted 240 hostages. In retaliation, Israel declared war against Hamas. More than 230 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli soldiers or settlers, while an estimated 1.7 million Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to leave their homes so far, according to the ministry.
- Wed, 29 Nov 2023 08:18 AM
Hamas invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza after he voices support for Israel
A senior Hamas official invited tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to visit Gaza to “see the extent of destruction caused by the Israeli bombardment” - a day after Musk voiced support for Israel, saying that it is important to “deradicalize” the Palestinian territories. Read more
- Wed, 29 Nov 2023 08:03 AM
India reiterates support for Palestine, condemns civilian casualties in Israel-Hamas conflict
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, on Tuesday reiterated the country's longstanding relationship with the Palestinian people and said the large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict was unacceptable. As the world observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, Kamboj highlighted the deep historical ties between India and Palestine and "our consistent support to the people of Palestine in the endeavour for statehood, peace and prosperity." Read more
- Wed, 29 Nov 2023 08:01 AM
Israel, US spy chiefs meet Qatar PM to discuss 'building on' Gaza truce: Report
The leaders of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel's Mossad met Qatar's prime minister in Doha on Tuesday to build on the two-day extension of a truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, news agency Reuters reported.
- Wed, 29 Nov 2023 07:59 AM
Israel releases 30 prisoners after Hamas frees 12 hostages in extended truce deal
Ten Israeli hostages — nine women and a 17-year-old girl — as well as two Thais were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were back in Israeli territory, the military said. About an hour later, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners on the fifth day of truce deal.