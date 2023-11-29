India reiterates support for Palestine, condemns civilian casualties in Israel-Hamas conflict

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, on Tuesday reiterated the country's longstanding relationship with the Palestinian people and said the large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict was unacceptable. As the world observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, Kamboj highlighted the deep historical ties between India and Palestine and "our consistent support to the people of Palestine in the endeavour for statehood, peace and prosperity." India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Ruchira Kamboj.(ANI)

“We are gathered today, at a time when the security situation in the Middle East is deteriorating due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and an alarming humanitarian crisis, this is clearly unacceptable, and we have indeed strongly condemned the death of civilians,” she said.

The Indian representative welcomed international efforts aimed at de-escalation and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. Kamboj praised the humanitarian pauses as a positive step, ensuring the timely and continuous delivery of aid.

“We on our part have sent 70 tons of humanitarian goods, including 16.5 tons of medicines and medical supplies,” the Indian envoy added.

Expressing concern over terrorism and hostage-taking, Kamboj asserted that there could be no justification for such actions. She conveyed India's support for the release of hostages and urged the immediate and unconditional release of those still held. India, she emphasized, maintains a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and underscores the universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law.

“I will add that since the start of the conflict, PM Modi and the External Affairs Minister have been in close contact with leaders of the region and beyond, where they have emphasized a consistent message that it is important to prevent escalation, ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and work towards an early restoration of peace and stability,” she said.

Hamas has so far freed 81 hostages and Israel has released 180 Palestinian prisoners as part of the current truce which brought Hamas-ruled Gaza its first respite after seven weeks of bombardment that has reduced much of the coastal strip to rubble and, according to health officials there, killed more than 15,000 people.