Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Talks intensify to extend truce deal
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension on Wednesday.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and the terror group Hamas entered its 55th day on Thursday, with a ceasefire currently being observed by the two sides. The peace deal between the two, which came into effect on November 24, was further extended by 2 days till Wednesday.
Amid the global pressure on Israel and Hamas to extend the truce, 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension on Wednesday, while Israel's prison service said it released 30 more Palestinians from its jails in a sixth round of swaps.
Further, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv early on Thursday on his third trip to the war-torn nation since the October 7 attacks, and was set to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending the temporary truce and boosting humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The six-day truce has brought the much needed respite to Gaza in seven weeks war that began on October 7.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. In a retaliatory move, Israel sworn to annihilate Hamas. Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's bombardment has so far killed more than 15,000 Gazans.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 08:48 AM
Watch: Israeli hostage's final stare at Hamas captor during release
Former Israeli hostage Rimon Kirsht was caught on camera giving a death stare to a Hamas terrorist during her release. She is now being hailed for her grit. Read more
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 08:27 AM
Talks intensify to extend Israel-Hamas truce deal
Global pressure grew on Israel and Hamas to extend a truce deal on Thursday after another exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid was delivered to the besieged Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension, which is set to expire early on Thursday. Israel's prison service said it released 30 more Palestinians from its jails in a sixth round of swaps. The exchanges are a core component of the arrangement, which was initially set at four days.
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 08:23 AM
Relevant countries should help prevent Gaza conflict spillover to Middle East: China
Countries that have an impact on the relevant parties should play an active role and prevent spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the entire Middle East region, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
"We urge the release of all detainees, call for the lifting of the full blockade of Gaza to ensure smooth flow of humanitarian access and to guarantee basic survival needs of civilian population in Gaza," he said.