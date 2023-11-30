Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Talks intensify to extend truce deal

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and the terror group Hamas entered its 55th day on Thursday, with a ceasefire currently being observed by the two sides. The peace deal between the two, which came into effect on November 24, was further extended by 2 days till Wednesday.

People wave Israeli flags following the release of hostages.(REUTERS)

Amid the global pressure on Israel and Hamas to extend the truce, 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension on Wednesday, while Israel's prison service said it released 30 more Palestinians from its jails in a sixth round of swaps.

Further, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv early on Thursday on his third trip to the war-torn nation since the October 7 attacks, and was set to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending the temporary truce and boosting humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The six-day truce has brought the much needed respite to Gaza in seven weeks war that began on October 7.

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. In a retaliatory move, Israel sworn to annihilate Hamas. Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's bombardment has so far killed more than 15,000 Gazans.