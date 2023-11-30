close_game
close_game
News / World News / Former Israeli hostage's final death stare at Hamas captor during release hailed as ‘iconic’: Watch

Former Israeli hostage's final death stare at Hamas captor during release hailed as ‘iconic’: Watch

BySumanti Sen
Nov 30, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Rimon Kirsht, 36, was among 12 hostages who were released on Tuesday, November 28, as part of a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel

Former Israeli hostageRimon Kirsht was caught on camera giving a death stare to a Hamas terrorist during her release. She is now being hailed for her her grit,

While being released, Rimon Kirsht is seen giving her Hamas captor one final piercing glare, cocking her head and walking away (@elikowaz/X)
While being released, Rimon Kirsht is seen giving her Hamas captor one final piercing glare, cocking her head and walking away (@elikowaz/X)

The 36-year-old was among 12 hostages who were released on Tuesday, November 28, as part of a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel. While being released, Rimon is seen giving her Hamas captor one final piercing glare, cocking her head and walking away with fellow hostage Merav Tal. People in the comment section hailed her and the moment as “iconic."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Rimon and her husband, Yagev Buchshtab, 34, were abducted on October 7. They were kept captive for 53 days,

“She continued to text us and to let us know what was going on with her, and then finally she says, you know, ‘I smell fire. I hear a blast. They are breaking in,’” Rimon’s sister-in-law, Niham Kirsht, told KCRA of the moments before the couple was kidnapped.

“And she sent a last voicemail to her mother, and she says, ‘I love you so much. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you,’ ” Nidam added. Yagev is still believed to be being held captive.

On the contrary, videos and photos that previously surfaced online showedthe masked terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages after handing them over to the Red Cross. Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.”

To date, Hamas has released more than 80 of the 240 people it took hostage during its brutal surprise attack, which left thousands dead.Israel has reportedly freed 180 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out