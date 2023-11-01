Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Airstrikes crush several buildings in Gaza refugee camp

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's ambitious goal to defeat Hamas has reached a new level after its military launched a barrage of airstrikes at a refugee camp near Gaza City leveling several apartment buildings in the area. Israel said a ringleader of the October 7 attack by the Gazan Islamist group has been killed in the strike as well as destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and a network of tunnels underneath the location. In its first-ever reported fatality since the Israeli military began its ground incursion into the beseiged Palestinian enclave on Friday, two IDF soldiers were killed on Tuesday during combat in northern Gaza.

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City(AP)

Israel's military offensive has also raised concerns over the looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza as volleys of airstrikes pummeled the coastal enclave claiming oveer 8,500 lives, according to the Hamas-led health authority. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behaviour and precautions by all parties.

A public health catastrophe ensued in the Gaza Strip, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.

Meanwhile, the White House said the United States along with other countries are looking at ‘a variety of possible permutations’ for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, indicating how nations are foreseeing Israel's triumph on the battlefield.