Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli envoy to UN says ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel has expanded its ground operations in Gaza as the ‘long and difficult’ war with Hamas has entered the ‘second phase’. Israeli troops pervaded through the Gazan borders into the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians. Israel said it freed a soldier, one of the hostages, from Hamas' captivity during the raid.

Bombing on central Gaza and launching of flare bombs is pictured west of Gaza City, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri(REUTERS)

Hamas said its fighters retaliated the troops with machine guns and anti-tank missiles. The armed wing of the militant group al-Qassam brigades said it attacked Israeli forces ‘invading the southern Gaza axis’.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said in an emergency meeting that ‘an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions’ in Palestine.

The Gazan health ministry claimed that around 66% of more than 8,300 people killed in the beseiged enclave since the beginning of the war were women and children. “This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.