Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli envoy to UN says ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates on the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel has expanded its ground operations in Gaza as the ‘long and difficult’ war with Hamas has entered the ‘second phase’. Israeli troops pervaded through the Gazan borders into the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians. Israel said it freed a soldier, one of the hostages, from Hamas' captivity during the raid.
Hamas said its fighters retaliated the troops with machine guns and anti-tank missiles. The armed wing of the militant group al-Qassam brigades said it attacked Israeli forces ‘invading the southern Gaza axis’.
Meanwhile, the United Nations said in an emergency meeting that ‘an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions’ in Palestine.
The Gazan health ministry claimed that around 66% of more than 8,300 people killed in the beseiged enclave since the beginning of the war were women and children. “This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said.
- Tue, 31 Oct 2023 08:00 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Convoy of 39 aid trucks entered Gaza
Another convoy of 39 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid has entered into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing, bringin the total number of trucks to 171. The US said yesterday 45 trucks have entered and it aims to surpass that number in future.
- Tue, 31 Oct 2023 07:35 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Japan imposes sanctions on Hamas-linked individuals, firm
A fresh set of sanctions on individuals and firms linked with Hamas has been imposed by Japan, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry. The recent sanctions have been imposed in addition to those imposed by the United States government earlier.
The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas.
- Tue, 31 Oct 2023 07:24 AM
Israel-Hamas war: IDF targetted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon
The Israeli Defence Force said it targetted a number of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to mortar fire and a missile attack on northern Israel today.
- Tue, 31 Oct 2023 07:01 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli minister Benny Gantz says Arab citizens are integral part of country
Senior minister Benny Gantz said in a special address to Israel's Arab citizens that they are an ‘integral part of the Israeli society’, in an attempt to conduct an outreach initiative to the minority.
“Arab Israeli citizens are hurting just like all of us over the criminal massacre of innocent children, women and the elderly,” he said, as reported by Times of Israel.
- Tue, 31 Oct 2023 06:45 AM
Israel-Hamas war: UN agency says immediate cease-fire ‘matter of life and death’ for Palestinians
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees accused Israel of ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians in an emergency meeting and added that an ‘immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions’.
- Tue, 31 Oct 2023 06:33 AM
Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hamas are modern-day Nazis’, says Israeli envoy to UN
Israel's permanent representative to the UN Gilad Erdan termed Hamas ‘modern-day Nazis’ and added that they are interested in the annihilation of the Jewish people.
"Hamas are modern-day Nazis. From their appalling inhumane violence to identical genocidal ideologies, Hamas is not seeking a solution to the conflict. They are not interested in dialogue. The only solution Hamas is interested in is the final solution, the annihilation of the Jewish people and may I remind my colleagues, they are rulers of Gaza and not you," he said.