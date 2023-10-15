Pope calls for humanitarian corridors for Gaza residents: ‘I strongly ask’
Israel-Hamas War: Pope Francis said, “Humanitarian right must be respected, above all in Gaza.”
Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza and renewed his appeal for the release of hostages held by militant Islamist group Hamas.
"I strongly ask that the children, the sick, the elderly, women and all civilians do not become victims of the conflict," the Pope said during his weekly address to the crowds in St. Peter's square.
“Humanitarian right must be respected, above all in Gaza.”
