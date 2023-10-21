Russian lawmaker claims US could've been behind Gaza hospital blast: ‘Nuance is…’

A member of the Russian parliament said that the United States may have been behind the deadly explosion at a Gaza City hospital. Duma member Andrey Gurulyov made the accusation without offering any evidence during an appearance on Kremlin-run television channel Russia-1. Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the blast at Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. Israel-Hamas War: A girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City.(AP)

"It's extremely clear that a guided bomb landed there. What's more, there's a nuance here!" Andrey Gurulyov said, adding, "Today an [American] aircraft carrier group approached the coast of Israel," referring to US Navy warships that were deployed to the eastern Mediterranean following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

"The command to fire could have come from a stationary command center on Israeli territory or from a ship-based control center on the aircraft carrier," Andrey Gurulyov said, continuing, “So maybe it wasn't Israel but the Americans themselves who hit that hospital. Time will tell. I think our intelligence knows in any case.”

Andrey Gurulyov has made controversial remarks before as well. In September, the Russian lawmaker said during a discussion on a television show that Vladimir Putin should attack the United Kingdom as he talked about claims that the Russian president made about British intelligence being behind an attempted sabotage plot. At the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Vladimir Putin had then said that the U.K. instructed Ukrainian saboteurs on how to damage the facility.

Moscow should go further than just warning the UK and Rishi Sunak should be “a target”, the lawmaker had then said.

What's going on in Israel?

This comes trucks carrying aid arrived into southern Gaza, the first convoy of humanitarian supplies since Israel began a devastating siege 12 days ago. US president Joe Biden had said earlier this week that an agreement had been reached for 20 aid trucks to cross through Gaza's Rafah border point with Egypt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail