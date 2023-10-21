Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / UK foreign minister calls for restraint from Israeli military amid Hamas war

UK foreign minister calls for restraint from Israeli military amid Hamas war

Reuters |
Oct 21, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: James Cleverly said, “I have spoken directly to the Israeli Government, about their duty to respect international law.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday he had spoken to the Israeli government about its duty to respect international law and to preserve civilian lives in Gaza, and for its military to show restraint.

Israel-Hamas War: Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.(AP)

"The UK is clear and has been consistently clear that Israel has the right to self defence and the right to secure the release of those who are kidnapped on Oct. 7," Cleverly told the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We are also clear that we must work and they must work to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and that their actions are in accordance with international law.

Read more: Israel's military says ‘no humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: ‘Hardships there but…’

"Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, I have called for discipline and professionalism and restraint from the Israeli military," he added.

Cleverly said the international community needed to work to prevent the situation in Gaza provoking a regional conflict, saying it was what Hamas wanted.

"We have a duty, a duty to work together to prevent instability from engulfing the region, and claiming yet more lives," Cleverly said.

"We must, therefore, ensure that Hamas does not win. Rather, we must ensure the peaceful coexistence wins."

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP