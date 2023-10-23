News / World News / Deadly hospital blast likely caused by missile from Gaza: Rishi Sunak

Reuters |
Oct 23, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Rishi Sunak said that his government would provide an additional 20 million pounds ($24.4 million) of support.

The explosion at a hospital in Gaza City was most likely caused by a missile fired from within Gaza, and not by a rocket from Israel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Israel-Hamas War: British prime minister Rishi Sunak(Reuters)
"The British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile, or part of one, that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel," Sunak told parliament.

"The misreporting of this incident had a negative effect in the region, including on a vital U.S. diplomatic effort and on tensions here at home."

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital on Tuesday. Gaza's health ministry blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

Britain's findings are in line with conclusion reached by the United States, France and Canada.

