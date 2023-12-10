UN chief Antonio Guterres appeals for ceasefire in Gaza: ‘I will not give up’

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The war has undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, he said at the Doha Forum conference after Washington vetoed a proposed UN Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza.(AFP)

"I urged the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," Antonio Guterres said.

"Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary," he said.

"I will not give up," Antonio Guterres asserted.

Meanwhile, Qatar's prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Doha will continue to pressure Israel and Hamas for a truce despite "narrowing" chances. Qatar has been leading negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

The head of UNRWA, the UN aid agency for Palestinians, said as per news agency Reuters that the dehumanization of Palestinians has allowed the international community to tolerate Israel's continued attacks on Gaza.

"There is no doubt that a humanitarian ceasefire is needed if we want to put an end to hell on earth right now in Gaza," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi said that Israel was implementing a systematic policy of pushing Palestinians out of Gaza. Ayman Safadi said Israel had created an "amount of hatred " that would "haunt the region" and "define generations to come".

