Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / US analysis shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House

US analysis shows Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital blast: White House

Reuters |
Oct 18, 2023 09:06 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The assessment is based on the United States' analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information.

US intelligence shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital, the White House said Wednesday, as President Joe Biden said it appeared to be the result of an "errant rocket" fired by a "terrorist group."

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following a blast amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City.(Reuters)

"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on social media.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Biden, in Tel Aviv earlier during a short visit to show solidarity to Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks, told reporters that "based on the information we've seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza."

He said the assessment relied on "data I was shown by my defense department."

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said after the explosion on Tuesday that the damage to the hospital came from an Israeli air strike. The Hamas-led Gaza health ministry said it killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Israel has said the Islamic Jihad militant group had caused the explosion with a misfired rocket.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel gaza united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP