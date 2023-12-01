US to impose travel bans on Israelis engaging in violence amid Hamas war: Report

The United States is preparing to impose a visa ban on Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a senior US State Department official said as per news agency AFP. US secretary of state Antony Blinken informed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington was readying the sanctions, the official said. The visa ban could be imposed as early as next week. However, the number of individuals who would be affected was unclear as violence surged in the West Bank in tandem with Israel-Hamas war that erupted nearly eight weeks ago.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Khan Younis.(AP)

According to the Palestinian health ministry in the West Bank, nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since October 7.

Antony Blinken marked his third trip to the region since the Gaza war began as he urged Israel to prosecute settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians.

"We're looking to the Israeli government to take some additional steps to really put a stop to this. And at the same time, we're considering our own steps," he said.

The top US diplomat also travelled to Dubai where he was to attend a meeting of counterparts from several Arab countries. Earlier, US president Joe Biden said that his administration was prepared to issue visa bans against “extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.”

