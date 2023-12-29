close_game
Israeli army fired at aid convoy returning from Gaza: UN aid agency

AFP |
Dec 29, 2023 03:35 PM IST

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday an aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday an aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties.

Israeli army fired at aid convoy returning from Gaza: UN aid agency(REUTERS/Representational image)

"Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army -- our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage," UNRWA's director in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on X.

According to UNRWA, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

The Israeli military responded to requests for comment saying that it was looking into reports about the incident.

Earlier on Friday the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, wrote a post on X describing what he called "an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them".

Griffiths said that aid convoys had been shot at, without elaborating.

"You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again," he said.

