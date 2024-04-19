Israeli missiles strike site in Iran: Report

Israeli missiles struck a location in Iran following recent drone and missile attacks launched by Iran, purportedly in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on Iran's embassy in Syria, ABC News reported citing a US official on Thursday. The Israeli strike was reportedly in retaliation for Iran's missile and drone assault on April 13. (File)(REUTERS)

Commercial flights started rerouting their paths over western Iran early Friday without clarification, according to the Associated Press. This coincided with reports from an Iranian semiofficial news agency mentioning “explosions” heard in the city of Isfahan. State television also acknowledged the occurrence of “loud noises.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The majority of the drones and missiles were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.

According to news agency Reuters, Iran told the United Nations Security Council to intervene and force Israel to cease its “military actions targeting Iranian interests.” The UN secretary-general cautioned that the Middle East was facing significant danger.

Israel had previously announced its intention to respond to Iran's missile and drone assault on April 13.

Iran's attack on Israel

Iran's strike on April 13 was a response to a suspected Israeli airstrike two weeks prior on an Iranian consular building in Damascus, Syria, resulting in the deaths of two Iranian generals.

Earlier in a conversation with US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's commitment to “do whatever is required” to protect itself.

This attack by Iran marked the first instance of the country launching a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of hostility dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

During the attack, Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles at Israel. However, the Israeli military claimed that it intercepted 99 per cent of these drones and missiles, using its air defences and warplanes in conjunction with a coalition led by the United States.

While US leaders said their lack of desire for escalation, they have also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Israel's security. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged to increase diplomatic efforts against Iran.

Since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October, confrontations have occurred between Israel and Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies)