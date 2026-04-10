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Israeli PM Netanyahu requests delay in his corruption trial testimony

Netanyahu's trial was set to resume on Sunday, after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 11:01 pm IST
Reuters |
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked to postpone giving testimony in his long-running corruption trial that was set to resume next week, citing the ongoing security situation in the region, Netanyahu's lawyer said in a court filing on Friday.

Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, denies charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust brought in 2019 after years of investigations.(Reuters file)

Netanyahu's trial was set to resume on Sunday, after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran following Wednesday's ceasefire announcement. The defence said it was prepared to continue hearing the testimony of a prosecution witness.

"Due to classified security and diplomatic reasons connected ... to the dramatic events that have taken place in the State of Israel and throughout the Middle East in recent times, the Prime Minister will not be able to testify in the proceeding for at least the next two weeks," the filing to the Jerusalem District Court said.

Also read: Israel's Netanyahu submits formal request for pardon in corruption trial: ‘National reality demands it’

 
prime minister benjamin netanyahu israel
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