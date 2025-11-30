Israel's Netanyahu submits formal request for pardon in corruption trial: ‘National reality demands it’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the country's president to grant him pardon in the long-running corruption trial against him. Netanyahu said that his “personal interest” was in completing the legal process to the end.(REUTERS)

Netanyahu submitted a formal request for a pardon to the legal department of the Office of the President, the Prime Minister's Office said. He also released a video statement saying the pardon had divided the country, and claimed it would restore national unity.

In the statement, Netanyahu said that his “personal interest” was in completing the legal process to the end, Reuters reported. The Israeli PM, however, alleged that the “military and national reality, and national interests demand otherwise.” He added that the trial ending immediately would lead to “much needed national reconciliation”.

“I am sure, like many others in the nation, that an immediate conclusion of the trial would greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs,” he said. He further added that the requirement to appear in court three times a week is a distraction which makes it challenging for him to lead the country.

Meanwhile, the president's office called the request “extraordinary”, while saying that it carried “significant implications”, according to an Associated Press report.

The request consists of two documents – a detailed letter signed by his lawyer, and another letter signed by Netanyahu himself. These will now be sent to the justice ministry for opinions and will then be transferred to the Legal Advisor in the Office of the President.

What are the three cases against Netanyahu?

Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history standing trial. He has been charged with accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, AP reported.

The request for pardon comes weeks after United States President Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon Netanyahu.

The cases accused him of accepting favours from wealthy political supporters. However, he has not yet been convicted.

The trial against Netanyahu began in May, 2020 after Israel's justice ministry announced indictments in three cases in 2019. Among the three, the most damaging case against the Israeli PM is centered around an influence-peddling scandal.

The case involves suspicions of Netanyahu promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel’s Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq allegedly provided favourable coverage of the Israeli PM and his family.

The second case involves allegations of Netanyahu accepting gifts of up to $200,000 from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer, AP reported. Prosecutors have alleged that in return, Netanyahu lobbied on Milchan’s behalf on US visa matters, tried to legislate a generous tax break for him and promoted his interests in the Israeli media market.

In the third case, Netanyahu is reported to have offered a newspaper publication a legislation which would weaken their main rival, in return for favourable news coverage for himself.