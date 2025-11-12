Backing Bibi: Trump writes to Israel president seeking ‘full pardon’ for Netanyahu in corruption case

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent a letter to his Israeli counterpart, Issac Herzog, urging him to consider granting a pardon to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a reaction to Trump's request, the statement from Herzog's office said the Israeli president holds Trump “in the highest regard” and appreciates Trump's support for Israel.(Reuters File)

Netanyahu has been facing a long-running corruption trial in three separate cases. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies them. Meanwhile, his close ally, Trump, has repeatedly asked for his pardon.

Trump, in his letter, stated that he respects the independence of the Israeli justice system and its requirements, but added that the case against Bibi (nickname for Netanyahu) is “political, unjustified prosecution,” AFP reported. Trump called Netanyahu someone who has fought alongside him against Israel's tough adversaries, including Iran.

In the letter, Trump said he is writing to Herzog at a "historic time as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years."

Trump urges full pardon

He urged the Israeli president to “fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu,” adding that Netanyahu has been a “formidable” wartime prime minister.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have been accused in a case of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods from billionaires in exchange for political favours. He is also accused of attempting to negotiate favourable coverage from two media outlets in Israel.

Along with this, they also said that anyone who is seeking a Presidential pardon “must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.”

During his current term, which began in late 2022, Netanyahu proposed far-reaching judicial reforms that triggered massive protests as critics said they sought to weaken the courts.

Earlier, during his visit in October, Trump urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, while mocking the charges and saying “who cares” about some "cigars and champagne”.