'Who cares?': Trump calls for pardon to Netanyahu in 'cigars and champagne' corruption case

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing multiple court cases in which he stands accused of corruption. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's unicameral legislature, in Jerusalem on Monday.(@IsraeliPM X)

During his address to the Israeli parliament, Trump seemed to mock the charges against Netanyahu, saying “who cares” about some "cigars and champagne”.

“Hey, I have an idea. Mr President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon!” he said.

"Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares?" Trump added, during the speech address to Israel's parliament, referring to the corruption, fraud and oney laundering charges that Netanyahu faces, which he denies.

Trump said that his call for a pardon for Netanyahu wasn't part of his speech, but it “just seems to make a lot of sense".

"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know," Trump added.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli PM to stand trial. The trial has faced several delays due to multiple reasons, including the COVID pandemic and the war in Gaza.

Trump was on a visit to Israel, his first after he brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which ended a two-year war in Gaza.

The visit also coincided with Hamas freeing the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages under the ceasefire deal, brokered by Trump.

Trump gets backing for Nobel Peace Prize 2026

The Israeli Parliament on Monday gave a unanimous call to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize next year, days after a snub from the Norwegian awarding committee. Trump was felicitated at the Knesset, where Benjamin Netanyahu described him as the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House.

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana said Israel will rally speakers and leaders from across the world to nominate Trump for the peace prize next year.

"There is no one more deserving than you," he said.

Netanyahu called the Republican leader the 'greatest friend’ Israel ever had in the White House and said he has submitted Trump's name for the country's top award. He said, "No American president has ever done more for Israel."