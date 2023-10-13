Israeli forces likely to enter into Gaza: 5 challenges to conduct ground assault

The extraneous ‘terror attack’ by the Hamas militant group at Israel last weekend, prompting the Israeli ground forces to possibly irrupt into the Gaza Strip – one of the densely populated places in the world. The conflict between Israel and Gazan militant group, which is declared as a war, has claimed at least 2,700 lives from both sides, including those of civilians.

An Israeli army self-propelled gun moves towards the border with Gaza.(Bloomberg)

Awaiting Israeli lawmakers' nod, the country's Army proclaimed its readiness to take out the ground assault to take on Hamas fighters.

"We are waiting to see what our political leadership decides about a potential ground incursion," Israeli Army's spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

However, the potential attack with Israel defence forces' mechanised infantry and air support posits a set of tactical challenges including the possible threat to lives in the area having around 5,500 persons per square kilometre as opposed to 400 persons in Israel.

What would be the possible challenges for Israeli ground forces?

Along with the dense population, Gaza Strip is packed with buildings and other constructions with little space, along with narrow streets trailing between them. This would turn out to be a problem for the ground forces as their armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks could face difficulty navigating through Gaza Strip. There is a severe risk for Israeli troops to fall prey to booby traps possibly set up in small spaces, while hunting and neutralising Hamas operatives across the enclave. Crammed buildings also pose threat to Israeli troops as they may face sniper attacks from any direction in the Gaza's maze of buildings constituting small and dark windows. Taking lessons from the Ukraine-Russia and Syrian conflicts, larger mechanised infantry force proved ineffective in front of anti-tank guided missiles and rocket propelled grenades (RPGs). Air support can also be taken down by Hamas if they poses the man-portable air defence system (MANPADS). Historically, unguided RPGs had also posed threats of shoting down choppers that were making low-lying flights. Collateral damage is inevitable amid an all-out retaliation. Limiting civilian casualties is one among several challenges the Israeli defence force is going to face.

