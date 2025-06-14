Chilling videos show Iran firing barrage of missiles on Israel after nuclear site attacks

Hours after Israel struck Iran's nuclear and military targets, Tehran early on Saturday launched a fresh missile attack on Israel, particularly targeting its Northern region. This picture shows a trail from an Iranian rocket in the sky above Jerusalem on June 13.(AFP)

Air-raid sirens were activated across northern Israel, and civilians were urged to take shelter. This came just hours after hundreds of ballistic missiles were fired by Iran against Israel, ramping up a conflict that threatens to engulf the Middle East and disrupt global oil supplies.

As per the visuals, emerging from the Middle East, multiple waves of missiles targeting Israeli cities amount to the most forceful step yet by Tehran.

In Israel's Friday raids, top Iranian generals were killed, and key military infrastructure suffered extensive damage.

Israel said it identified missiles launched from the Islamic Republic and reported explosions from interceptions and falling debris from incoming projectiles.

"In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted," the Israeli military said.

There was dramatic video footage of at least one large explosion in Tel Aviv and reports of explosions over Jerusalem.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the country's two largest cities, before dawn, sending residents rushing into shelters. The military said its air defence systems were operating, seeking to intercept Iranian missiles, Reuters reported.

Israel hits back, explosions heard in Tehran

In Iran, state media reported that air defences were reactivated in expectation of a response.

The intense volleys marked a turning point for both nations, testing new limits in terms of their aggression and willingness to escalate.

Several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran's Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.

‘Time to stop’: UN warns Israel and Iran

The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, called Friday for Israel and Iran to halt their escalating conflict after the two countries exchanged a barrage of missiles.

"Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail," Antonio Guterres said on X after Israel's "preemptive" strikes on Iran and Tehran's counter-attack.