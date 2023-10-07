Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Caught in crossfire: 7 Nepalis injured, 17 held captive by Hamas in Israel

ByMallika Soni
Oct 07, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Latest: Nepal's envoy said that seven Nepali students in Harzliya under the "Learn and Earn" program have been injured.

At least seven Nepali students studying at an Israel University have sustained injuries and are held captive by Hamas forces, Nepal's Ambassador to Israel confirmed. Kanta Rijal said seven Nepali students in Harzliya under the "Learn and Earn" program of the Israeli government have been injured.

Israel-Palestine Latest: Israeli soldiers stand by a pickup truck used by Palestinian militants in Sderot, Israel.(AP)

"They have been held in captivity by Hamas forces along with an additional 10 Nepali students at the agricultural farm in Southern Israel's Alumim," Kanta Rijal told news agency ANI.

Israel's foreign ministry and rescue teams have been informed about the situation and the students have been alerted over the issue, he said, adding, "They (Nepali) are in the hostel and shielding themselves. The area is inaccessible because of intense fighting."

This comes as at least 40 people have been killed since Hamas began its attacks, according to Israel's emergency service. Over 500 people have been injured in the offensive. Meanwhile, Hamas released a video showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country "was at war" and he has ordered the mobilization of reserves asserting that they will "win."

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it," he continued.

