Israeli official calls for use of 'Doomsday weapons' against Gaza

Israeli lawmaker calling for her nation's military to use nuclear warfare in response to attacks by Hamas. Revital "Tally" Gotliv, a member of the Knesset for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, published multiple posts advocating for a forceful retaliation following a surprise attack by Hamas. This comes as more than 2,200 combined Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since Hamas launched attacks.

Israel-Palestine Latest: Palestinians evacuate a neighbourhood in Gaza City.(AFP)

"Jericho Missile! Jericho Missile! Strategic alert. before considering the introduction of forces. Doomsday weapon! This is my opinion. May God preserve all our strength," Gotliv wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I urge you to do everything and use Doomsday weapons fearlessly against our enemies," adding that Israel “must use everything in its arsenal,” she said, adding, "Only an explosion that shakes the Middle East will restore this country's dignity, strength and security! It's time to kiss doomsday. Shooting powerful missiles without limit. Not flattening a neighbourhood. Crushing and flattening Gaza. ... without mercy! without mercy!”

Stressing for a swift response from her own government, she said that Hamas was "laughing" at Israel.

Nikolai Sokov, senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, told Newsweek, “For Israel, such loose talk is perhaps even more damaging because the country does not even admit it has nuclear weapons, so an indirect confirmation is not good for its image.”

Gotliv's calls for escalatory measures is nearsighted, Nikolai Sokov said adding, “There are, effectively, no targets for nuclear weapons in this war/conflict.”

Gotliv has been a vocal critic of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In September, she accused the Israeli army of working for Palestinian "terrorists and security prisoners," according to The Jerusalem Post.

