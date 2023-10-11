Video: UK foreign minister runs for cover as rockets fire during Israel visit

British foreign minister James Cleverly was forced to run for cover during a visit to southern Israel as he visited the country following Hamas attack. A video showed James Cleverly and a group running into a building as air sirens blared in Ofakim. In the video, the foreign minister is seen running towards the entrance. Israel-Palestine Latest: James Cleverly is seen running towards the entrance.

The Israeli foreign ministry said the siren was warning citizens of incoming Hamas rocket fire.

James Cleverly arrived in Israel this morning as part of a trip to "demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity" with the country, a foreign office spokesman said earlier.

"The Foreign Secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks," a foreign office spokesperson said.

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” he added.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has expressed support for Israel and condemned the attacks by Hamas. Israel bombed Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault against Hamas, while US President Joe Biden condemned the Palestinian militant group's surprise attack as "sheer evil".

