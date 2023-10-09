Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN chief says 'deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza

Oct 09, 2023 10:18 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Latest: "The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's imposition of a total siege on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' assault on the country. "The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters. “Now it will only deteriorate exponentially.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (HT Photo)
