News / World News / Risk of regional escalation after Israel violence: 'Concerned' Kremlin's warning

Reuters |
Oct 09, 2023 03:41 PM IST

"We are extremely concerned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin on Monday said it was extremely concerned about recent events in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, warning that the situation could escalate into a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Israel-Palestine War: Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.(AFP)
"We are extremely concerned," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are watching with great concern what is happening around Israel in the Middle East. This situation is potentially fraught with the danger of spillover, and therefore, of course, it is a subject of our special concern these days."

Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides.

Read more: Israel orders ‘complete siege’ on 'beastly' Gaza with no electricity or food

"We believe that it is necessary to bring the situation to a peaceful path as soon as possible because the continuation of such a round of violence is fraught with further escalation and the expansion of this conflict," Peskov said. "This is a great danger for the region."

Peskov said Russia's embassy had no information yet on how many Russian citizens in Israel might have been hurt or killed there. He also said Russia was in contact with the Palestinians to try to understand if any Russians had been injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
