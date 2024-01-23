Israel's major new war push: ‘Encircles’ Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's city in Gaza

Israel's army said its troops had surrounded the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, which has been the epicentre of fighting in recent weeks. Israel's military said in a statement, "Over the past day troops... have encircled Khan Yunis and deepened the operation in the area." Khan Yunis is a densely populated city where Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar was born. Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

This comes as Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to not stop fighting in Gaza until "absolute victory" is achieved after the country sustained its highest single-day death toll in the Palestinian enclave as twenty-four soldiers were killed amid intense fighting in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

As Israel is trying to clear areas near the border, 21 of the soldiers died when there was an explosion in a building and it collapsed. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had experienced one of its most difficult days of the war.

"In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory," he said.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said his heart was with the families of those killed on "this difficult and painful morning", but that Israel would not back down.

"This war will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of soldiers is needed to achieve the goals of the war," he said.