close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel's major new war push: ‘Encircles’ Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's city in Gaza

Israel's major new war push: ‘Encircles’ Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's city in Gaza

ByMallika Soni
Jan 23, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to not stop fighting in Gaza until "absolute victory" is achieved.

Israel's army said its troops had surrounded the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, which has been the epicentre of fighting in recent weeks. Israel's military said in a statement, "Over the past day troops... have encircled Khan Yunis and deepened the operation in the area." Khan Yunis is a densely populated city where Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar was born.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

This comes as Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to not stop fighting in Gaza until "absolute victory" is achieved after the country sustained its highest single-day death toll in the Palestinian enclave as twenty-four soldiers were killed amid intense fighting in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As Israel is trying to clear areas near the border, 21 of the soldiers died when there was an explosion in a building and it collapsed. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had experienced one of its most difficult days of the war.

"In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory," he said.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said his heart was with the families of those killed on "this difficult and painful morning", but that Israel would not back down.

"This war will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of soldiers is needed to achieve the goals of the war," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On