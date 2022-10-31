‘It was me’: Ex-PM Imran Khan on who asked killed journalist to leave Pakistan

Responding to ruckus gaining traction over who had asked the hardcore critic, journalist Arshad Sharif to flee the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has record-breakingly exclaimed, "Yes, it was me!"

In an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Daily Times, Khan asserted on Wednesday that even though he stands by his claims, no one has dared asked him why he advised Sharif to leave the motherland as early as possible.

"Call me on any forum of your liking and I will bring to light all the details," he continued.

Khan wondered why those taking great interest in the naming game hesitated in finding answers about the life-threatening circumstances braved by a "patriot who never compromised his conscience," reported Daily Times.

The former premier condemned the murder of Pakistani renowned journalist Arshad Sharif saying that he was a patriot and bore the pain of Pakistan as no one ever had.

"Today if the nation does not stand for him, there will be no difference between us and animals," he said.

The PTI Chairman said that Arshad Sharif stood for truth and his conscience had no value, reported Daily Times.

"I respected Arshad Sharif the most in journalism, I am very sorry for the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif."

He also maintained that journalists are being harassed all across Pakistan. He added, "Arshad Sharif was target killed and he is the martyr as he didn't get scared of the threat calls nor did he step back."

Arshad Sharif (49), a senior Pakistani journalist was killed in cold blood on October 24 in Kenya when he was driving from Magadi to Nairobi, accompanied by his brother Khurram Ahmed at around 10:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya reveals the unholy nexus of the Pakistan army and Kenyan Death Squads.

Arshad Sharif's murder is a lot more than what is being revealed by both the Pakistani and the Kenyan government, analysts are divided over whether the incident is an accident or another victim of Pakistan's deep state operations, reported The Geneva Daily.

