'India don't misunderstand, we stand with our army': Imran Khan's clarification

After criticism over anti-army remarks, former prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that his party wants the Pakistan Army to be "strong" and his "constructive" criticism was not intended to harm the powerful force as he demanded early elections to end the political impasse in the country.

On the third day of his long march dubbed as 'Haqeeqi Azadi March', the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led his supporters towards Islamabad while addressing them at various places, targeting his opponents for alleged corruption.

Addressing his supporters, Khan said that his criticism against the establishment had been constructive.

"I want the army to be strong. We need a strong army. My constructive criticism is not [intended] to harm them," he asserted.

Read more: Pak woman journalist crushed to death by container; Imran Khan's march halted

Khan also clarified that he was being misunderstood, days after he was criticised by the government for his anti-army stance that made headlines in Pakistan and India.

"India don't misunderstand, we stand with our army," he said, adding that the neighbouring country was celebrating after the spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum's press conference as it believes that the army and Imran Khan are having "a face-off".

"I want to tell India that this army is ours and I can never be against it," he said.

The powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Last week, Khan had admitted that he offered an extension in the tenure of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in March amid the opposition's attempt to topple his government.

Khan's remarks came after the ISI chief revealed at an unprecedented press conference on Thursday last that the army chief was given a "lucrative offer" for an indefinite extension in his tenure in March.

"If establishment believes that we should support these thieves, since you have decided to support these thieves, then sorry myself and this nation cannot support this move,” Khan said in his address at Sadhoki.

Khan also rejected as "untrue" claims made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the opposition leader sent him a message expressing his desire to have consultation over appointment of the army chief and elections.

"Shehbaz Sharif, you gave a statement that I sent a message to you that we should sit together and decide about the army chief… look Shehbaz Sharif listen to me I don’t talk to boot polishers," Khan said in his address at Muridke.

Prime Minister Sharif has claimed that he has flatly rejected a proposal from his predecessor on the appointment of a successor to Army chief General Bajwa.

Bajwa, 61, who is on a three-year extension, is set to retire on November 29.

Responding to Shehbaz, Khan further questioned "what is the benefit of talking to you? What do you have to talk about?...The way you were brought in power, at first you begged the Americans then you hid in the trunk of a car, and then polished boots,” he alleged.

Khan reiterated his party's demand for free and fair elections, saying "we only want fair and transparent elections and we will accept whatever the people of Pakistan decide."

He also asked the chief justice to establish the rule of law. “These people who are sitting on top of the law, bring them under the law,” he asked the chief justice.

He also mentioned the alleged custodial torture of his party leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati for which he has been criticizing the army and demanding probe.

“No institution is allowed to break the law of this country,” he said in a veiled reference to the powerful army.

Another popular theme which has been echoing in the long march is the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya on the last Sunday night.

"The one who opens his mouth, who raises the voice of truth… Arshad Sharif… he is forced to leave this country… he is threatened, he is killed, just because he was standing on the right path,” he said.

The marchers plan to reach Islamabad on March 4 and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that according to his estimation 1-1.5 million people will reach Islamabad.