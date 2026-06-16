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Italy arrests seven over anarchist network linked to Winter Olympics rail sabotage

The charges include terrorist association and subversion of the democratic order.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 07:38 pm IST
Reuters |
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Italian police have arrested seven people accused of belonging to an anarchist militant network and carrying out sabotage on a high-speed railway line during the Winter Olympics in February.

Passengers wait inside Termini train station after train services in Italy were disrupted during the Olympics, at a railway station in Rome, Italy, February 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

In a statement on Tuesday, police said a judge had ordered five suspects to be held in prison and two placed under house arrest. The charges include terrorist association and subversion of the democratic order.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the police operation, saying on X that it had “dealt a heavy blow to those who believe they can threaten the nation's security, target strategic infrastructure and call into question the principles of democratic coexistence.”

Police added that the anarchist group's statement explicitly referred to the timing of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, as well as to anti-militarist aims and violent attacks on infrastructure.

According to police, the group was based in Rome but maintained links with other cells in the cities of Bologna, Milan and Naples.

Also Read: 'Been a pleasure': Italy's Giorgia Meloni congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Rome prosecutors also issued a number of search warrants against other suspects under investigation in several Italian cities.

A 40-page statement posted on the website cited by police also claimed responsibility for a sabotage attack on the Transalpine Pipeline in March. ($1 = 0.8621 euros)

 
world olympics winter olympics italy
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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