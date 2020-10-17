e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Italy governor eyeing Covid-19 surge blasts ‘idiotic’ Halloween

Italy governor eyeing Covid-19 surge blasts ‘idiotic’ Halloween

Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca blasted the holiday as a “stupid American extravagance” and a “monument to imbecility” in announcing a 10 p.m. curfew in Naples and the surrounding region over Halloween weekend.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:18 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rome
Campania was largely spared the first wave of Covid-19, but the region is now one of the worst-hit in Italy.
Campania was largely spared the first wave of Covid-19, but the region is now one of the worst-hit in Italy. (AP Photo. Representative image)
         

Americans may love Naples for its most famous export, pizza. But the governor of Italy’s southern region had choice words for the exported American holiday of Halloween as Naples buckles under surging coronavirus infections.

Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca blasted the holiday as a “stupid American extravagance” and a “monument to imbecility” in announcing a 10 p.m. curfew in Naples and the surrounding region over Halloween weekend.

De Luca has blamed “irresponsible” young people for Campania’s surge in infections, and this week closed schools for in-person learning for two weeks.

His bah-humbug to Halloween was in keeping with that tough line. While Italy has long celebrated the religious holidays of All Saints and All Souls, Halloween has only taken off in the last generation, most strongly in the Italian south.

Campania was largely spared the first wave of Covid-19, but the region is now one of the worst-hit in Italy and is reaching a critical stage given it has far fewer hospital beds, intensive care units and medical personnel than other regions of a similar size.

De Luca won praise — and another term in office — for taking a tough line to keep infections down during Italy’s initial outbreak. But his decision to shift all learning online prompted criticism from the education minister and protests from parents.

His Halloween rant sparked some ridicule on social media Saturday with the hashtag #allouin, which is how “Halloween” is sometimes written in Italian.

The rant was included in one of De Luca’s Facebook videos on Covid-19, which feature his colorful language and obvious frustration that Neapolitans are flouting social-distancing rules and mask mandates.

“How can you be so irresponsible?” he demanded Friday of students who wear their masks around their chins rather than over their noses.

Corriere della Sera, in parsing De Luca’s latest video, noted that the veteran of Italy’s center-left is in a tough spot given Campania’s hospital capacity cannot handle any more serious infections. But commentator Fabrizio Roncone criticized the governor’s seemingly dictatorial bent, saying he’s treating residents like “subjects.”

tags
top news
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In