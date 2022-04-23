Italy reports 70,520 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 143 deaths
Italy reported 70,520 Covid-19 related cases on Saturday, against 73,212 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 143 from 202.
Italy has registered 162,609 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.1 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,914 on Saturday, down from 10,076 a day earlier.
There were 43 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 46 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 409, edging down from a previous 411.
Some 421,533 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 437,193, the health ministry said.
Ukraine war: Evacuation at Mariupol ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces, says official
An official in Mariupol said on Saturday that evacuation efforts in the Ukrainian city were "thwarted" by Russian forces. Taking to Telegram, city official Petro Andryushchenko said the evacuation was thwarted, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at an evacuation meeting point announced by the Ukrainian government. However, the Russian forces dispersed the residents, Andryushchenko said. Many evacuation efforts have previously failed in the city amid an intensifying Russian offensive.
'For God's sake, please don't come to me': Imran Khan's message to Shahbaz
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the prime minister of a small country like New Zealand even does not get a threat like what he got as the prime minister. Shahbaz Sharif can't take such thieves with me. But at least apologise," Imran Khan said.
Boat with 26 missing off Japan coast, no survivors after 7 hours of searching
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough and cold waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said. No survivors have been found after more than seven hours of an intense search involving six patrol boats, four aircraft and divers. The tour boat has since lost contact, according to the coast guard.
‘Pornography as American as apple pie’: college offers 'Film 2000 Porn' course
The screenshot of a short description of a course being offered by a private college in Utah has gone viral because the private liberal arts college is offering an entire class on porn in the 2022-23 academic year where students will "watch pornographic films together" as part of the class. The course description said: Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football.
Pakistan reports 1st polio case in 15 mths, PM to chair emergency meet on Monday
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday he would chair an emergency meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication after the country reported its first case of the disabling and life-threatening disease in 15 months. On Friday a case of the type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in a 15-month old boy in Pakistan's North Waziristan, the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health said. Pakistan last saw a polio case in January 2021.
