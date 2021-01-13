IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Italy to extend Covid-19 state of emergency to end of April: Minister
world news

Italy to extend Covid-19 state of emergency to end of April: Minister

The state of emergency, which was to expire at the end of January, gives greater powers to central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a subway in Rome,(REUTERS)

Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday the government will extend the country's Covid-19 state of emergency to the end of April, as infections currently show no sign of abating.

The state of emergency, which was to expire at the end of January, gives greater powers to central government, making it easier for officials to bypass the bureaucracy that smothers much decision-making in Italy.

"The government sees it appropriate to extend to April 30 the state of emergency. There has been a dramatic rise in the risk index," Speranza told the lower house of parliament.

Italy has registered 79,819 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.303 million cases to date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
italy coronavirus
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.