'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden
Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after the inauguration ceremony in Washington.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Joe Biden said it was "a new day in America" on Wednesday as he prepared to become the 46th president of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington.
"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter only minutes after outgoing President Donald Trump flew out of Washington at the end of a tumultuous four-year presidency.