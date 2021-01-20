IND USA
'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after the inauguration ceremony in Washington.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:41 PM IST
"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter ahead of his inauguration.(AP)

Joe Biden said it was "a new day in America" on Wednesday as he prepared to become the 46th president of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington.

"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter only minutes after outgoing President Donald Trump flew out of Washington at the end of a tumultuous four-year presidency.

