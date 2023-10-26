‘It’s beyond horrifying', a young Gazan girl's audio diary chronicles life under bombardment: NYT Report

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has not only claimed lives but silenced many voices due to sporadic communication blackouts. However, brief flickers of Wi-Fi connectivity bring forth heart-wrenching tales from the war-torn region, as seen through the audio diaries of Tasneem Ismael Ahel, a 19-year-old girl from Gaza City.

FILE - Palestinian women and children react following Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled, File)(AP)

Tasneem's daily updates to The New York Times during mid-October unveil a chilling narrative of life under constant threat, as Israeli bombardments transfigure her hometown. Her audio messages, sometimes delayed due to connectivity issues, offer raw reflections on death, despair, and the shattered normalcy of daily life amidst war.

It’s 9 p.m. and a half. There is only me and Reema, my cousin, and my little sister, Youmna. The others are all sleeping right now. We are awake just to guard them. It’s our shift tonight. We are really tired; we are really very, very tired. We just want to sleep and we can’t. We can’t because we don’t know where and what and when they will bomb missiles. So I record these voice [messages]. And I know maybe it’s not my last voice. Maybe it’s my last voice. Maybe it will reach you, maybe it doesn’t.

The conflict escalated following a Hamas-led attack on October 7, which triggered a retaliatory bombing campaign by Israel. The repercussions have been devastating for Gazans, especially the youth, who find their dreams crumbling amid the ruins. With over 6,500 Palestinians reported dead by Gaza's Health Ministry, the narrative extends beyond mere statistics, encapsulating the relentless fear and dwindling hopes of individuals like Tasneem.

Despite being born under siege and witnessing her fifth war, Tasneem aspired for a future in dentistry and arts. However, the war has thwarted her educational pursuits as Al Azhar University, where she studied, fell victim to the bombings. Her longing for normalcy, for a peaceful sleep without the dread of sudden airstrikes, resonates through her audio diaries, painting a poignant picture of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

I don’t know why they bombed my favorite restaurants in Al-Rimal. They didn’t just bomb my favorite restaurants; they take me from my best memories. They steal my night, my routine, my skin-care routine, my drawings, my paintings. Or even, just sitting down and writing some stories about me, writing plans for the future.

The ripple effects of the conflict extend far beyond Gaza, igniting a spectrum of reactions worldwide. From emotional turmoil within the Jewish and Palestinian diaspora in the U.S. to the polarized responses in Hollywood and the political realm, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to evoke discussions and debates across various platforms.

Tasneem's narrative underscores the human aspect often overshadowed by geopolitics. Her audio diary, as detailed by the New York Times, serves as a stark reminder of the countless unheard stories waiting to pierce through the silence that intermittently engulfs the besieged enclave of Gaza. Through her, the world gets a glimpse into the harrowing reality faced by millions as the conflict rages on.

On a rare occasion, Tasneem did not send an audio message. She resorted, instead, to brief notes written in her native Arabic. 5:23 p.m.: “We are under a ‘fire belt’ attack right now.” 5:23 p.m.: “Strikes are coming one after the other.” 5:24 p.m.: “We still don’t understand what is happening.” 5:24 p.m.: “We’re currently on the second floor of the building.” 5:24 p.m.: “It’s beyond horrifying.”

(Select portions of this have been generated by AI tools)

