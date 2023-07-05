‘It’s defamation, it’s slander', YouTuber bashes Harry and Meghan for her depiction in Netflix docuseries drama

Back in December 2022, the world was captivated by Netflix's "Harry and Meghan" docuseries, chronicling the couple's journey and their departure from royal life. However, YouTuber Shallon Lester was left surprised when friends informed her that she was featured in the series. Lester claims that the documentary insinuated her involvement in an online smear campaign against the Sussexes, resulting in false and defamatory accusations. YouTuber Shallon Lester slammed Prince Harry and Meghan raising allegations of defaming her in their Netflix documentary.

“At first I thought they were hallucinating because why on earth would I be in it,” Lester told The Post. “Especially since I wasn’t called for comment. No one reached out to my team. Nothing.”

“My first text was to my mother. My second was to my lawyer,” Lestor recalled.

Unfounded accusations

Shallon Lester, a popular YouTuber known for her opinions on dating and celebrity culture, was shocked to discover that she was featured in the controversial fifth episode of the docuseries. Lester revealed that the segment implied her participation in a coordinated online attack against Meghan Markle and the couple.

However, she vehemently denies any involvement and highlights that she wasn't given the opportunity to offer her side of the story or provide evidence to support the accusations.

Defamation and mischaracterization

Lester firmly believes that the documentary's portrayal of her constitutes defamation, slander, and misinformation. In a video addressing her YouTube subscribers, she expressed her intention to pursue legal action against Meghan and Harry.

“It’s defamation, it’s slander, it’s mischaracterization. And you know what else it is? Misinformation,” she said in the video, adding that she was pursuing legal action, “I’ll nail their asses to the wall.”

Lester's frustration stems from the fact that the documentary failed to provide any evidence to substantiate the claims against her. She argues that in the age of digital footprints, there should be proof if she was indeed influencing millions of people as alleged.

Repercussions and hypocrisy

Following the documentary's release, Lester claims she faced personal attacks from fans of the Sussexes through Instagram direct messages and YouTube comments. Additionally, she noticed a decline in brand outreach opportunities after being associated with the false accusations.

Lester finds it hypocritical that the couple positions themselves as experts on "misinformation" while, in her opinion, being the primary purveyors of it. She criticizes their chosen narrative of victimhood and suggests that they may be unlikable due to their choices, rather than external factors.

Seeking resolution

Though Lester has yet to initiate legal proceedings, she and her attorney are actively gathering evidence and conducting research to build their case. Lester desires an apology and believes that the individuals responsible for the documentary should be held accountable for their statements and accusations. While seeking justice, she also humorously mentions that financial compensation would be a welcomed outcome.

