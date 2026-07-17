Jack Dorsey's experiment, Elon Musk's empire: 20 years of twttr, now X, and how it changed the world

From an SMS-inspired platform to the world's real-time information infrastructure, Twitter – now X – evolved from a microblogging experiment into a digital town square over two decades.

A star is born

Twitter, now X, began as an SMS-inspired platform. (Featured image: HT)

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Twitter, originally called twttr, launched on July 15, 2006. Months earlier, co-founder Jack Dorsey posted the first tweet: “just setting up my twttr.” It took off at the 2007 SXSW conference, when real-time updates made it an instant hit.

Changing the online lexicon

Twitter soared after user Chris Messina proposed using the "hashtag" (#) in 2007 to group posts. The retweet soon followed, reshaping how information spread online.

The world's newswire

It became a real-time news platform in 2009 when a passenger posted a photo of US Airways Flight 1549 after its Hudson River landing. During the Arab Spring in 2011, protesters used it to organise demonstrations and bypass state media.

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Change in structure

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{{^usCountry}} Evan Williams replaced Dorsey as CEO in 2008; Dick Costolo took over in 2010; Dorsey returned in 2015. Twitter also introduced an algorithmic timeline and expanded posts from 140 to 280 characters in 2017. Vine and brain rot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evan Williams replaced Dorsey as CEO in 2008; Dick Costolo took over in 2010; Dorsey returned in 2015. Twitter also introduced an algorithmic timeline and expanded posts from 140 to 280 characters in 2017. Vine and brain rot {{/usCountry}}

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Twitter bought Vine in 2012. Though it shut down in 2017, the six-second video app helped shape today's short-form video culture.

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The Musk era

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Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022. Verification became paid, moderation changed, and Twitter became X in 2023. In 2025, xAI acquired X in a deal valuing it at $33 billion.