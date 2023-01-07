Where is Alibaba founder Jack Ma? Partying in Bangkok, reports say

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, Reuters reported quoting local media and social media posts. Jack Ma has stayed out of the public eye since Chinese regulators launched a massive clampdown on his business empire in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry describes daughter Lilibet's birth in memoir: ‘When doctor said…’

The once outspoken Chinese billionaire has not made any public comments since he slammed China's financial regulators in a speech in Shanghai in 2020, following which his Ant Group's mega IPO was shelved.

Jack Ma was seen in a post by Michelin-starred chef Supinya "Jay Fai" Junsuta on Instagram, who posted on Friday a picture of himself with the billionarire along with the message "incredibly humble, we are honored to welcome you and your family to Jay Fai's."

Local media reported that Jack Ma was at the restaurant with Supakit Chearavanont, Chairman of the Board of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL , Thailand's largest agribusiness group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jack Ma also attended a boxing match at Bangkok's Rajadamnern Stadium where he posed with with Thai boxing champion Sombat "Buakaw" Banchamek, reports claimed.

Read more: Kate Middleton was forced to change name by royal family because…

The billionaire is set to cede control of the Chinese fintech giant Ant Group in an overhaul following a regulatory crackdown that was triggered two years ago. Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba and Ant, have been the target of a regulatory crackdown on issues like monopolistic behaviour and consumer rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail