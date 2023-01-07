Prince Harry describes daughter Lilibet's birth in memoir: ‘When doctor said…’

Prince Harry recalled the moments when his wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their daughter Lilibet in his memoir ‘Spare’. Lilibet, who is now one, is Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's second child. She was born at a hospital in California after the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

In his memoir which will be officially released on January 10, but has been leaked, Prince Harry shared intimate details about his daughter's birth saying that he wanted to be the first face that the baby saw when she entered the world.

Prince Harry wrote, “When the doctor said it was a question of minutes, I told Meg the first thing I wanted was for the little baby to see my face. We knew it would be a girl."

“She agreed and pressed my hand," he wrote as per Daily Mail. The report further claimed that with the doctor overseeing the whole thing, Prince Harry explained how he helped to deliver his daughter. Prince Harry then handed her over to Meghan Markle who told him she had “never been as in love with him as she was in that moment” .

Ahead of the memoir's official release, publisher Penguin Random House called it "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief". The book follows the release of Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.

