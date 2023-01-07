Home / World News / Kate Middleton was forced to change name by royal family because…

world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Prince Harry writes that his father, then the Prince of Wales, made the request when the now Princess of Wales joined the royal family.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla wanted their daughter-in-law Prince William's wife Kate Middleton to change her name. Prince Harry made the claim in his new controversial memoir ‘Spare’ saying that they wanted the name to be changed because there were already too many other members of the royal family whose name begins with a ‘C’, owing to which Catherine's name should be changed in order to avoid confusion.

Prince Harry writes that his father, then the Prince of Wales, made the request when the now Princess of Wales joined the royal family after marriage to Prince William. It could also cause confusion with respect to the cyphers- the personal monogram of a member of the royal family.

At that time, without any changes, Charles, Camilla and Catherine would have all used the single letter ‘C’. Prince Harry also wrote that Charles admired Kate Middleton's hair and "often spoken" about how lovely they was, according to an extract in the Daily Mail saying that Charles and Queen Elizabeth II liked "women with their hair down" as well as minimal make up.

Meghan Markle also tried to copy this look when she met with King Charles and Camilla for the first time, Prince Harry wrote.

Among other claims, Prince Harry also said that William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to fancy dress party in 2005.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out