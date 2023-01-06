Home / World News / Prince Harry claims brother William was ‘tormented’ over King Charles’ affair

Prince Harry claims brother William was ‘tormented’ over King Charles’ affair

world news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry also claimed that his older brother Prince William attacked him during an argument about his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry has claimed his elder brother William “felt tremendous guilt” for not speaking up about his father’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now the Queen Consort. Prince Harry made the claim in his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ which is yet to be published but was accidentally released early in Spain.

Read more: Princess Diana’s ‘maths was off’: Why Prince Harry said this

In the memoir, Prince Harry writes that his brother had “long harboured suspicions about the Other Woman”, Page Six reported. King Charles talked about his relationship with Camilla in 1994, two years after his separation from Diana. The reveal caused Prince William immense suffering as a child and teenager, Prince Harry claimed in his book.

Read more: Prince William, Kate Middleton were ‘religious’ fans of Suits before meeting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry in new book

“[It)] confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner,” Prince Harry reportedly writes.

Prince Harry also claimed that his older brother Prince William attacked him during an argument about his wife Meghan Markle.

Read more: Prince Harry claims Kate, William encouraged him to wear Nazi costume in 2005

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” he writes in the book, according to The Guardian.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out