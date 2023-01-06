Home / World News / Princess Diana’s ‘maths was off’: Why Prince Harry said this

Princess Diana’s ‘maths was off’: Why Prince Harry said this

world news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 03:30 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry referenced a line form his late mother in 1995, writing, “She left Willy and me out of the equation."

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare, has suggested that his late mother Princess Diana’s “maths was off” when she famously said in an interview that there were “three people” in her marriage to King Charles, in a reference to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. In the memoir, which was leaked ahead of its January 10 release, Prince Harry referenced a line form his late mother in 1995, writing, “She left Willy and me out of the equation."

Read more: Prince Harry's shocking claim on Diana's death: ‘We were dissuaded from…’

“We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects," Prince Harry writes.

King Charles eventually married Camilla in April 2005. Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 following her divorce with then Prince Charles. The divorce came after years of an unhappy marriage. Prince Harry also claimed that he and his brother Prince William were dissuaded from asking any investigation into their mother Prince Diana's death to be reopened.

Read more: Don't miss: 6 major revelations from Prince Harry's bombshell memoir

Prince Harry writes, “Especially the summary conclusion, that our mother's driver was drunk and, as a result, that was the only cause of the accident. It was simplistic and absurd.”

“Even if the man had been drinking, even if he had been drunk, he wouldn't have had any problem driving through such a short tunnel. Unless paparazzi were following him and dazzled him,” Prince Harry said.

Read more: Prince Harry claims Kate, William encouraged him to wear Nazi costume in 2005

Expressing his anger over his mother's death, Prince Harry said in the book, “Why had those paparazzi got off lightly? Why weren't they in prison? Who had sent them? And why weren't those people in jail either? What other reason could there be apart from corruption and cover-ups being the order of the day?”

“We agreed on all those questions, and also what we should do next. We would issue a statement, asking jointly for the investigation to be reopened. We might call a press conference. Those who decided dissuaded us,” he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
royal family prince harry
royal family prince harry

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out