Prince Harry killed 25 people in Afghanistan: Was 'not ashamed of it'

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: "Everything I did in the course of two tours of duty was recorded and time-stamped,” Prince Harry wrote.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry is seen.
ByMallika Soni

In his much-anticipated memoir titled ‘Spare’, Prince Harry wrote that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan. Prince Harry had spent 10 years in the British army, including two frontline tours in Afghanistan.

“Most soldiers don't know exactly how many kills they have to their credit. Under battle conditions, you often fire indiscriminately. However, in the age of Apaches and laptops, everything I did in the course of two tours of duty was recorded and time-stamped,” Prince Harry wrote about his time in Afghanistan.

“I could always tell exactly how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed essential for me not to be afraid of that figure. Among the many things I learned in the Armed Forces, one of the most important was to be accountable for my own actions,” he continued.

However, Prince Harry recounted how he felt after his experience in Afghanistan.

“So my number: twenty-five. It was not something that filled me with satisfaction, but I was not ashamed either. Naturally, I would have preferred not to have that figure on my military resume, or in my head, but I would also have preferred to live in a world without the Taliban, a world without war. However, even for a casual practitioner of wishful thinking like myself, there are realities that cannot be changed,” he wrote as per The Guardian.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

