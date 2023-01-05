Prince Harry says he ‘disliked’ meeting people after mother's death: ‘Tears, I…’

Prince Harry's memoir promised to reflect on his life in the royal family, his and Meghan Markle's stepping down from the royal roles in 2020 and most importantly on his mother Princess Diana's death. As the Spanish version of the memoir titles ‘Spare’ were leaked, Sky News reported that Prince Harry spoke about meeting members of the public following the death of his mother.

Speaking about it, Prince Harry said, "I disliked the touch of those hands". Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William had walked among the crowds following their mother's death on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.

“Hundreds and hundreds of hands that planted us again and again in front of our faces, with our fingers often wet. Of what? I wondered. Tears, I understood. I disliked the touch of those hands. What's more, I disliked how they made me feel guilty. Why were all of those people crying when I was neither crying nor able to cry?" Prince Harry wrote in the memoir.

“I wanted to cry, and I had tried, because my mother's life had been so sad that she had felt the need to disappear, to invent that monumental farce. I remember consoling several people who were prostrated, overwhelmed, as if they had met my mother, but also thinking: 'The thing is that no. You act as if you had met her...but you didn't know her',” he further wrote.

