Home / World News / Prince Harry's shocking claim on Diana's death: ‘We were dissuaded from…’

Prince Harry's shocking claim on Diana's death: ‘We were dissuaded from…’

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: The brothers were asked to not talk about any investigation into Princess Diana's death, Harry writes.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Princess Diana is seen. (AFP File)
Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Princess Diana is seen. (AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 following her divorce with then Prince Charles. The divorce came after years of an unhappy marriage. Now, Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ claims that he and his brother Prince William were dissuaded from asking any investigation into their mother Prince Diana's death to be reopened.

Read more: Prince Harry killed 25 people in Afghanistan: Was 'not ashamed of it'

The brothers were asked to not talk about any investigation even though Princess Diana's car accident happened under mysterious circumstances.

Prince Harry writes, “Especially the summary conclusion, that our mother's driver was drunk and, as a result, that was the only cause of the accident. It was simplistic and absurd.”

Read more: ‘My dear son’: Prince Harry tells how he learnt of Diana's death

“Even if the man had been drinking, even if he had been drunk, he wouldn't have had any problem driving through such a short tunnel. Unless paparazzi were following him and dazzled him,” Prince Harry said.

Expressing his anger over his mother's death, Prince Harry said in the book, "Why had those paparazzi got off lightly? Why weren't they in prison? Who had sent them? And why weren't those people in jail either? What other reason could there be apart from corruption and cover-ups being the order of the day?

Read more: Prince Harry says he ‘disliked’ meeting people after mother's death: ‘Tears, I…’

“We agreed on all those questions, and also what we should do next. We would issue a statement, asking jointly for the investigation to be reopened. We might call a press conference. Those who decided dissuaded us,” he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out