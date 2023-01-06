Home / World News / Prince Harry claims Kate, William encouraged him to wear Nazi costume in 2005

Prince Harry claims Kate, William encouraged him to wear Nazi costume in 2005

world news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: The incident took place when Prince Harry was 20 and had then prompted outrage around the world.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Charles are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The highly anticipated memoir of Prince Harry ‘Spare’ is set to release on January 10. But before its official release, Page Six revealed details of the book from an extract. In one such instance, Prince Harry blamed Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton for his decision to wear the controversial Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party.

Read more: Prince Harry says he ‘disliked’ meeting people after mother's death: ‘Tears, I…’

Prince Harry claimed that his older brother William and Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier, calling the decision "one of the biggest mistakes in my life", in the book.

When the couple saw Prince Harry in the dress, they “howled with laughter”, Harry claimed saying that he was confused between wearing a pilot uniform and Nazi outfit to the Native and Colonial-themed soiree in London.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," the memoir reads, as per Page Six.

Read more: Prince Harry's shocking claim on Diana's death: ‘We were dissuaded from…’

The incident took place when Prince Harry was 20 and had then prompted outrage around the world. Earlier, Prince Harry had talked about the incident in the docuseries 'Harry & Meghan', which premiered on Netflix. Prince Harry expressed deep remorse over the outfit in the series.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out