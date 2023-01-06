Prince Harry claims Kate, William encouraged him to wear Nazi costume in 2005

The highly anticipated memoir of Prince Harry ‘Spare’ is set to release on January 10. But before its official release, Page Six revealed details of the book from an extract. In one such instance, Prince Harry blamed Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton for his decision to wear the controversial Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party.

Prince Harry claimed that his older brother William and Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier, calling the decision "one of the biggest mistakes in my life", in the book.

When the couple saw Prince Harry in the dress, they “howled with laughter”, Harry claimed saying that he was confused between wearing a pilot uniform and Nazi outfit to the Native and Colonial-themed soiree in London.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," the memoir reads, as per Page Six.

The incident took place when Prince Harry was 20 and had then prompted outrage around the world. Earlier, Prince Harry had talked about the incident in the docuseries 'Harry & Meghan', which premiered on Netflix. Prince Harry expressed deep remorse over the outfit in the series.

