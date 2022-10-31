Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Jair Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil presidential election

Jair Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil presidential election

world news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 02:25 AM IST

Brazil Election: Jair Bolsonaro had 52.1% of valid votes compared with 48.0% for Lula.

Brazil Election: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of the presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro had 52.1% of valid votes compared with 48.0% for Lula, the Superior Electoral Court reported on its website after 10.1% of voting machines were counted.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro or Lula? Brazil's runoff underway amid voter suppression concerns

Polls on the eve of the election had showed Jair Bolsonaro trailing his leftist rival, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, by a margin of four to eight percentage points. Lula won the first round of voting by about 6 million votes but fell short of overall majority that would have guaranteed him an outright win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
brazil jair bolsonaro
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP