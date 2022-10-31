Jair Bolsonaro or Lula? Brazil's runoff underway amid voter suppression concerns

Voting in a tense runoff that pits far-right incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro against leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is underway amid allegations of voter suppression.

Questions arose over the integrity of the vote amid reports that Brazil's federal highway police was conducting illegal roadblocks of buses carrying voters across the northeast region where Lula's support is strongest.

The reports of police carrying out voter suppression operations appear far greater and widespread across all of Brazil. This is very serious and if the authorities cannot get control over the situation we may be facing a coup attempt. — Benjamin Fogel (@BenjaminFogel) October 30, 2022

The PRF officers were potentially seeking to suppress the vote in Lula strongholds, Reuters reported. However, Brazil's election chief dismissed the claims saying that there have been no such cases of policy bus stops preventing voters from voting.

The Highway Police operations in Brazil's Northeast, a region that predominantly votes for Lula, may amount to voter suppression.Analysts have for months warned that the real risk to Brazilian democracy was not a classic coup,but rather attempts to cause havoc on election day🧵👇 — Oliver Stuenkel 🇧🇷 (@OliverStuenkel) October 30, 2022

Ahead of the runoff, several polls showed the race between Jair Bolsonaro and Lula tightening while some predicted a win for Lula.

"Our expectation is victory, for the good of Brazil," Jair Bolsonaro said after voting.

